New shots from the set of Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune movie depict the hardy Fremen, natives of the desert planet at the heart of the sprawling spice opera. Those gloves Chani is wearing are Oakley Factories [CHOAM referrer link] (or knockoffs thereof), available for fifty Imperial solaris or so.
Vanity Fair posted a more detailed set of previews from Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming Dune movie. Here’s Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson).
The logo for Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming Dune movie series was revealed at an event in France last night. It appears the movie’s producers are rushing to remove it from the ‘net, as photos of the logo are disappearing from popular Dune fan accounts with copyright enforcement notices left in their wake. Wow – I've had […]
Last-minute stocking stuffer! After many requests I have finally made the Choam-azon logo available on tees, mugs and housewares, with absolutely no-one’s permission. Celebrate the crushing monopoly on interstellar trade enjoyed by Combine Honnete Ober Advancer Mercantiles with this handsome design evoking its distant origins on Old Earth. Shipped directly by Guild Heighliner to your […]
