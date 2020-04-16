/ Rob Beschizza / 7:55 am Thu Apr 16, 2020

Own your own Dune stillsuit gloves

New shots from the set of Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune movie depict the hardy Fremen, natives of the desert planet at the heart of the sprawling spice opera. Those gloves Chani is wearing are Oakley Factories [CHOAM referrer link] (or knockoffs thereof), available for fifty Imperial solaris or so.

Oakley Factory gloves [CHOAM]