Own your own Dune stillsuit gloves

New shots from the set of Denis Villeneuve's forthcoming Dune movie depict the hardy Fremen, natives of the desert planet at the heart of the sprawling spice opera. Those gloves Chani is wearing are Oakley Factories [CHOAM referrer link] (or knockoffs thereof ), available for fifty Imperial solaris or so.

More shots from the new Dune movie Vanity Fair posted a more detailed set of previews from Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming Dune movie. Here’s Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). READ THE REST

Dune logo unveiled at event; copyright claimants rush to remove it from the 'net The logo for Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming Dune movie series was revealed at an event in France last night. It appears the movie’s producers are rushing to remove it from the ‘net, as photos of the logo are disappearing from popular Dune fan accounts with copyright enforcement notices left in their wake. Wow – I've had […] READ THE REST

CHOAM parody logo tees, mugs and housewares Last-minute stocking stuffer! After many requests I have finally made the Choam-azon logo available on tees, mugs and housewares, with absolutely no-one’s permission. Celebrate the crushing monopoly on interstellar trade enjoyed by Combine Honnete Ober Advancer Mercantiles with this handsome design evoking its distant origins on Old Earth. Shipped directly by Guild Heighliner to your […] READ THE REST

Save over 75% on lifetime subscriptions to Rosetta Stone, VPN Unlimited, and 12min Book Summary App Paralysis by analysis. It’s the phenomenon that happens when you’re so stuck on thinking through all the ramifications of your actions that you don’t actually take action in the first place. That can happen with all this free time you’re spending stuck inside your house. With literally every home-bound option available to you, it’s easy […] READ THE REST

Become the author you always dreamed you'd be with this creative writing training While many people are taking this strange “time off” to unplug, decompress, and practice mindfulness, some instead are making the most of their extra hours to tackle goals ranging from odd jobs, like finally fixing that leaky shower head, to lifelong dreams—like actually writing that book they’ve always wanted to. If you fancy yourself a […] READ THE REST