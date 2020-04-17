/ Xeni Jardin / 12:37 pm Fri Apr 17, 2020

Watch 'Dr. Phil,' no medical license, rant COVID-19 falsehoods on Fox News

Wow, Dr. Phil is awful. Mister Phil, really. Gentle reminder than “Dr. Phil” is not a licensed doctor.

On Fox News, on Laura Ingraham's popular white supremacist TV show, “Dr. Phil” defended “opening up America,” as impeached president Donald Trump puts it.

Mister Phil also compared the coronavirus death rate to car and swimming pool accidents, which is not true.

Here's that original Fox News clip he's going on about in the YouTube clip at the top of this blog post:

Is there a vaccine to keep Dr. Phil from invading our lives? Someone go work on that.

Read the room, my man.

Maybe take a little quarantine time out.