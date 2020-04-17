Watch 'Dr. Phil,' no medical license, rant COVID-19 falsehoods on Fox News

Wow, Dr. Phil is awful. Mister Phil, really. Gentle reminder than “Dr. Phil” is not a licensed doctor.

On Fox News, on Laura Ingraham's popular white supremacist TV show, “Dr. Phil” defended “opening up America,” as impeached president Donald Trump puts it.

Mister Phil also compared the coronavirus death rate to car and swimming pool accidents, which is not true.

Here's that original Fox News clip he's going on about in the YouTube clip at the top of this blog post:

Dr. Phil appears on Laura Ingraham and says we don’t shut the country down for automobile deaths, cigarette related deaths, and swimming pool deaths pic.twitter.com/q8KCgLLClY — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 17, 2020

Is there a vaccine to keep Dr. Phil from invading our lives? Someone go work on that.

Read the room, my man.

Maybe take a little quarantine time out.

—@DrPhil addresses comments he made on @IngrahamAngle's Fox show: "Last night I said we as a society have chosen to live with certain controllable deadly risks every day: smoking, autocracies, swimming. And yes, I know that those are not contagious. So probably bad examples." — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 17, 2020

"And I get they are not contagious so they are probably not good examples," @DrPhil adds. "I probably could have used better examples about that. And by the way, I misspoke about drowning deaths. I quoted a worldwide number, not a US number" — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 17, 2020

"If I offended people's sensibilities last night with my examples, then erase those," @DrPhil says. "And just hear my message." He says he wants ppl to abide by recommendations from health officials and rules from governors. Adds he still has concern about ppl's mental health. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 17, 2020

Dr. Phil, who has no medical background, went on this shocking and dangerous COVID-19 rant on Fox News pic.twitter.com/aBHq1uFctm — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 17, 2020

Opinion: Dr Phil and Dr Oz missed a golden opportunity this week to shut up and stop causing trouble https://t.co/JFdMMW5K2m — The Independent (@Independent) April 17, 2020

Imagine being Fauci, who has years of experience and unmatched qualifications, and having to defend yourself against Dr. Phil, who has no medical training and voluntarily suspended his license to practice therapy after multiple run ins with the Texas medical board. — Jessica Huseman (@JessicaHuseman) April 17, 2020