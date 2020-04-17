Rescue video of stranded kayaker who spelled out HELP with sticks on tiny island

The New York Police Department released this video from their rescue of a kayaker who got stranded on a tiny island in the Jamaica Bay estuary off the western tip of Long Island, New York.

According to a tweet from NYPD Special Ops, the man, missing for 12 hours, "signaled for help by starting a fire & spelling out help using nearby sticks before being found."