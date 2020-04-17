Venice skate park filled with sand

One of the seven great wonders of the modern world, the Venice Beach Skate Park's bowls have been filled with enough sand to make close them to all but the mentally insane.

The only way to stop the skaters in Dogtown was to fill in the bowls. People skating draws a crowd.

In other skate news: the guys at Santa Monica Airlines have been busy putting out a cool Natas Kaupas deck.

I am sheltered-in-place at home, pretty close to the skate park and it is a bit weirder down here than usual.