Shut in sounds: Gary Numan signing and playing guitar from his den

So many artists are now playing music online from home. For many, it shows a different, more vulnerable side to them.
This is definitely the case in this set with the great Gary Numan. From his den, he plays guitar and sings, something he says he rarely does.
In the intro and the patter between songs, he spends a lot of time with clearly an aching heart over what we're all going through, showing real tenderness and compassion. And he spends lots of time apologizing for his guitar playing and the raw circumstances of the performances. No need, Mr. Numan. It all sounded perfect and heartfelt to me.
During the set, he does "Everyday I Die," "Bleed," "Crime of Passion," and "Down in the Park." On several songs, he is joined by his daughter, Persia.
