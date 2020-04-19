Podcast interview Maureen Herman, former bassist of Babes in Toyland

I really enjoyed this episode of Coffee or Suicide with my friend Maureen Herman . She was the bassist for Babes in Toyland, and is a writer and a frequent contributor to Boing Boing. In this episode, she "talks about the need for access to mental health care services, her experiences with addiction and trauma, and why she never called herself a riot grrrl."

