108 rare and bizarre information storage media types

In the early 1980s, Susan Kare joined Apple Computer to design fonts and user interface graphics. A legend of pixel art, Kare created the look of the original Macintosh, from the Chicago typeface to the Trash Can to the Happy Mac icon. She’s currently creative director at Pinterest. David Kindy profiles Kare in Smithsonian: Pioneering […]
The 8bit Deck is a standard 52-card deck with pixelated artwork using the Pico-8 pallette. A few months ago, I began designing a few face cards for what, at the time, might have been an 8-Bit solitaire game or something similar. As the process continued, the idea of making these pixel art cards in to […]
The 8-Bit Big Band is a jazz/pops orchestra that performs video game music. In this video, they’re accompanying “Be More Chill” actor George Salazar as he plays through first two worlds of Super Mario Bros. “All sound FX performed live on drum pads!”
Your “work routine” is likely in shambles. Between working from home and all that entails and the broken habits you built before while heading into the office every day, your work rhythm probably looks a lot different than it did two months ago. So if you’re already making changes, it might be time to consider […]
With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […]
It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle. Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while […]