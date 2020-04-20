108 rare and bizarre information storage media types

In this episode of the 8-Bit Guy, David does a video survey of 108 types of storage media that we modern humans have used to store information.

He divides the media into three categories: mechanical media, magnetic media, and optical media. He starts at the Edison Wax Cylinder and ends up at Bubble Memory.

This whole episode brought back fond memories of Bruce Sterling's dead Dead Media project.

Image: YouTube