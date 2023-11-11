"Killing In The Name" performed entirely with Sega Genesis audio samples

Just about a month ago, I shared a re-creation of several Red Hot Chilli Peppers albums using nothing but audio samples from Donkey Kong Country. Rather than rest on their laurels and let that be their legacy, that same remix artist, Miami-based musician fxsnowy, has gone a step further and covered Rage Against The Machine's iconic "Killing In The Name" — this time, using samples from Sega Genesis.

Honestly, it's even better (if for no other reason than the fact that it's a better song to begin with than anything the Chilli Peppers ever churned out).

For the non-embed crowd: