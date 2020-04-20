Newscaster does a live segment unwittingly with her nude partner in the background

In Stockton, California, KCRA's Melinda Meza did a live TV segment about hairstyling on location in her home bathroom. Special guest star: her naked partner in the shower.
In Stockton, California, KCRA's Melinda Meza did a live TV segment about hairstyling on location in her home bathroom. Special guest star: her naked partner in the shower.
Wow, Dr. Phil is awful. Mister Phil, really. Gentle reminder than “Dr. Phil” is not a licensed doctor.
One of the seven great wonders of the modern world, the Venice Beach Skate Park’s bowls have been filled with enough sand to make them closed to all but the maddest. The only way to stop the skaters in Dogtown was to fill in the bowls. People skating draws a crowd. Crowds are verboten. In […]
Youtuber Microsoft Sam saw something interesting. I left the agency side of advertising over a decade ago because the creativity was smothering me.
With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […]
It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle. Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while […]
It may be awkward to point this out during these tough times…but cooking is having a moment. All this extra time spent at home is sparking thousands to do what they’ve always wished they had time to do before: get in the kitchen and craft tasty meals with their own two hands. From Amy Schumer […]