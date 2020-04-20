Newscaster does a live segment unwittingly with her nude partner in the background

In Stockton, California, KCRA's Melinda Meza did a live TV segment about hairstyling on location in her home bathroom. Special guest star: her naked partner in the shower.

Venice skate park filled with sand One of the seven great wonders of the modern world, the Venice Beach Skate Park’s bowls have been filled with enough sand to make them closed to all but the maddest. The only way to stop the skaters in Dogtown was to fill in the bowls. People skating draws a crowd. Crowds are verboten. In […] READ THE REST

Every COVID-19 commercial is exactly the same Youtuber Microsoft Sam saw something interesting. I left the agency side of advertising over a decade ago because the creativity was smothering me. READ THE REST

It’s 4/20 and these pipes, grinders, and vapes can help you celebrate the right way With everything happening these days, it seems like celebrating anything on April 20th — otherwise known as 420 — might feel a bit…unorthodox. Maybe celebrating isn’t even the right word for this quasi-holiday. Maybe it’s more of a solemn observance of a day that means so much to so many. In honor of 420, we […] READ THE REST

Enter now for your chance to win a $1000 gift card to DoorDash It should come as no surprise, but it turns out food delivery and delivery services are among the silver lining success stories of our homebound pandemic lifestyle. Researchers at Civic Science found that 22 percent of U.S. adults had food delivered last week, a sharp rise from 19 percent just the week before. And while […] READ THE REST