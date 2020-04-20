Trump, on coronavirus deaths: 'A lot of people love me... I guess I’m here for a reason.'

Another bananas White House coronavirus press conference.
Totally normal president having a totally normal pandemic briefing with reporters.
From an exchange between PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor and impeached President Donald Trump:
Yamiche:
Are you concerned that downplaying the virus got people sick?
Trump:
And a lot of people love Trump right?
A lot of people love Trump...
I guess I’m here for a reason...
I think we're gonna win in a landslide.
Video below.
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 20, 2020
TRUMP: I took coronavirus very seriously
ALCINDOR: You held rallies in February and March
TRUMP: I haven't left the White House in months
ALCINDOR: You held a rally in March
TRUMP: Did I hold a rally? I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/MPDK8lZAeD
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2020
Trump: I rly don’t know abt rallies. I know 1 thing, I haven’t left the WH in months, except a brief moment to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort-@Yamiche: You held a rally in March.
Trump: Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry, I’ll hold a rally. Did I hold a rally?
Charlotte, NC, 3/2: pic.twitter.com/qjAiyVcKbe
— Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) April 20, 2020
The President seems depressed by approval ratings pic.twitter.com/AUOs8gnO3H
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 20, 2020
if you've never been at a club at 3am when one dude starts grinding his teeth and talking your face off ... well, this presser is a decent substitute.
— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) April 20, 2020
.@Yamiche relays a story of someone who went to a funeral for a family member in mid-March, said they went partly bc the president wasn't wearing a mask, taking it that seriously.
Trump responds by starting out: "And a lot of people love Trump, right?"
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 20, 2020