Trump, on coronavirus deaths: 'A lot of people love me... I guess I’m here for a reason.'

Another bananas White House coronavirus press conference.

Totally normal president having a totally normal pandemic briefing with reporters.

From an exchange between PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor and impeached President Donald Trump:

I think we're gonna win in a landslide.

And a lot of people love Trump right?

Are you concerned that downplaying the virus got people sick?

Video below.

Yamiche: Are you concerned that downplaying the virus got people sick? Trump: And a lot of people love Trump right? A lot of people love me... I guess I’m here for a reason... pic.twitter.com/DhoPq90MZI

ALCINDOR: You held rallies in February and March

TRUMP: I took coronavirus very seriously

Trump: I rly don’t know abt rallies. I know 1 thing, I haven’t left the WH in months, except a brief moment to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort- @Yamiche : You held a rally in March. Trump: Did I hold a rally? I’m sorry, I’ll hold a rally. Did I hold a rally? Charlotte, NC, 3/2: pic.twitter.com/qjAiyVcKbe

The President seems depressed by approval ratings pic.twitter.com/AUOs8gnO3H

if you've never been at a club at 3am when one dude starts grinding his teeth and talking your face off ... well, this presser is a decent substitute.

.@Yamiche relays a story of someone who went to a funeral for a family member in mid-March, said they went partly bc the president wasn't wearing a mask, taking it that seriously.

Trump responds by starting out: "And a lot of people love Trump, right?"

— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) April 20, 2020