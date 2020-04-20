/ Xeni Jardin / 4:23 pm Mon Apr 20, 2020

Trump, on coronavirus deaths: 'A lot of people love me... I guess I’m here for a reason.'

Another bananas White House coronavirus press conference.

Totally normal president having a totally normal pandemic briefing with reporters.

From an exchange between PBS NewsHour reporter Yamiche Alcindor and impeached President Donald Trump:

Yamiche:

Are you concerned that downplaying the virus got people sick?

Trump:

And a lot of people love Trump right?

A lot of people love Trump...

I guess I’m here for a reason...

I think we're gonna win in a landslide.

Video below.