Watch The Americans play Tom Waits together, apart

Faced with forced isolation, creative musicians are pushing the limits of telepresence tech to play together, apart. In the video above, my favorite roots rockers The Americans cover Tom Waits' "Hold On" from three different locations connected only by iPhone. The result is magnificent.
Below, The Americans' soulful take on Guitar Slim's 1954 breakthrough R&B hit "The Things I Used To Do." See more clips on their Facebook page.
When I’m not writing things on Boing Boing and elsewhere, I also play in an indie rock band called the Roland High Life. We’re all huge fans of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series, but we’re all a bit scattered across the northeast right now, and coordination can be hard. So back in January, while we […]
This video shows recent TV ads for all the usual stuff. There are sad pianos, somber voice-overs, but still, all the same, buy a car. Ad agencies are all cranking out the same maudlin haunted bullshit because they can’t think of any other way to market things during a pandemic. Many use uncannily similar language, […]
So many artists are now playing music online from home. For many, it shows a different, more vulnerable side to them. This is definitely the case in this set with the great Gary Numan. From his den, he plays guitar and sings, something he says he rarely does. In the intro and the patter between […]
