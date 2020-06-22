/ Xeni Jardin / 4:42 am Mon Jun 22, 2020

Trump knows he's going to lose. This tweet proves it.

Womp womp.

Someone knows he's gonna lose, and lose bad.

Tweeted Donald Trump on Monday, June 22:

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!

Some analysis from election-watchers below.