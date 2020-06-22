Trump knows he's going to lose. This tweet proves it.

He was either watching a reair live or the DVR of the earlier airing.

Trump's laying the groundwork for an election challenge. Barr's corrupt enough to help him do it. That's why the House must impeach Barr. Even if the Senate won't convict it puts down a historical marker that this is not OK and creates a factual record exposing Barr's corruption. https://t.co/tj5bU7gyrr

1) Trump asked for and received Russian help to win in 2016. 2) Trump tried to extort Ukraine into helping him win in 2020. (And got impeached for it.) 3) Trump begged China's dictator to help him win in 2020. https://t.co/np4f1gYgyH

RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!

Trump "furious" after sparsely-attended Tulsa rally Tired, dejected, his collar smeared with orange makeup, Trump at least suffered no physical problems getting off Marine One and ambling home after this weekend’s flop rally in Tulsa. Only 6,200 people turned up to the event, touted by the president as a million-reservation spectacular that would pack the 19,000-seat stadium and spill over in […] READ THE REST

Putin expresses doubt in Trump and America over protests Russian President Vladimir Putin is expressing concern about his confidence in arrangements with Donald Trump because of ongoing protests in the United States, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday. READ THE REST

