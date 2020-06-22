Trump knows he's going to lose. This tweet proves it.

Womp womp.
Someone knows he's gonna lose, and lose bad.
Tweeted Donald Trump on Monday, June 22:
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!
Some analysis from election-watchers below.
Tired, dejected, his collar smeared with orange makeup, Trump at least suffered no physical problems getting off Marine One and ambling home after this weekend’s flop rally in Tulsa. Only 6,200 people turned up to the event, touted by the president as a million-reservation spectacular that would pack the 19,000-seat stadium and spill over in […]
Powerful stuff. Wait for it at the end. https://t.co/nDnhTFxDIN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 21, 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expressing concern about his confidence in arrangements with Donald Trump because of ongoing protests in the United States, Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Saturday.
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]
How productive are you in the new work from homeworld? Well, we can’t specifically gauge your specific performance and level of engagement, but according to recent reports, workers throughout the world are generating some mixed reviews overall. One California firm reported that 30,000 remote workers they recorded showed a 47 percent increase in worker productivity […]
If the price is right, you’ll consider any deal. But when the price is free…well, that’s right in your price range, isn’t it? That’s what we thought. So here are 10 of the best offers or giveaways going on right now. You can jump in on all of these, pick up some really cool stuff, […]