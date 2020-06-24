/ David Pescovitz / 9:45 am Wed Jun 24, 2020

Gentleman arrested for smuggling cocaine inside fake penis

Belgian police arrested a gentleman flying in from Jamaica for allegedly smuggling 127 grams of cocaine inside an artificial penis. That's quite a cock-up. The incident occurred in February and prosecutors have just asked for a three year sentence. The fellow's attorney argued that his client "has kidney failure and needs to exercise as well as follow a proper diet" so he is not fit for jail time. From the New Zealand Herald:

The arrested man told investigators that he was visiting his mother in Jamaica when an acquaintance offered him cocaine.

He said he took the drug for personal use only, planning to take it when he returned home.

(Image: 3D png Judges Gavel, Chris Potter, CC-BY)