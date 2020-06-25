Why America's police look like soldiers

Vox made a video that explains why cops in the US look like soldiers. It's "the result of a decades-long buildup of military equipment among the country’s police departments. It began as a Reagan-era program to give police departments more resources to fight the War on Drugs, and has escalated ever since. Today, the idea of a militarized police force is baked into how American police see themselves."
A noose was discovered in the garage stall of Black race car driver Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after Wallace advocated successfully for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at all tracks and facilities.
Adrian Brandon is a Seattle-raised and Brooklyn-based visual artist, whose “Stolen” collection was originally displayed at his first public solo show in November 2019 at 263 Bowery in New York. It’s stunning visual art project both in its concept, and its execution. I’ll allow the artist to explain: This series is dedicated to the many […]
On this Juneteenth, I thought I’d share two things I’ve just learned: 1. It’s not ok to use the word “slave.” It’s dehumanizing. We should use “enslaved” instead. Watch the video with Ta-Nehisi Coates and Oprah to understand why better. 2. It’s time we start using a capital B for Black: …Temple University journalism professor […]
We may not have Hollywood blockbusters back yet and the fall television season may be on hold until 2021, but somebody forgot to tell video game makers that COVID-19 was supposed to shut down the gaming world. On the contrary, gamers have been feasting on announcements of huge events still to come this year, including […]
Note-taking is more than just cribbing information so it’s easier to study for a test later. Notes are taken by active learners engaging with the information. In fact, the act of taking notes is actually internalizing that information with the learner. Students who take notes are actually seven times more likely to remember those facts […]
Back in March, when we were all being asked to stay in our homes for God knows how long, you probably thought about a whole host of tasks you’d love to accomplish with all this new-found downtime in your house. Like many, maybe you thought this would be a good opportunity to plow through that […]