Why America's police look like soldiers

Vox made a video that explains why cops in the US look like soldiers. It's "the result of a decades-long buildup of military equipment among the country’s police departments. It began as a Reagan-era program to give police departments more resources to fight the War on Drugs, and has escalated ever since. Today, the idea of a militarized police force is baked into how American police see themselves."

