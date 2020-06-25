/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:23 am Thu Jun 25, 2020

Why America's police look like soldiers

Vox made a video that explains why cops in the US look like soldiers. It's "the result of a decades-long buildup of military equipment among the country’s police departments. It began as a Reagan-era program to give police departments more resources to fight the War on Drugs, and has escalated ever since. Today, the idea of a militarized police force is baked into how American police see themselves."

Image: YouTube