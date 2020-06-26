Florida reports a massive surge in new covid-19 cases

Today Florida reported 9000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. As you can see from the chart this is a massive increase and bring the total cases to 122,960. In response, the Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced that bars will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol.

From Axios:

By the numbers: The record surpassed Florida's single-day record from this week at 5,511. Deaths in Florida increased 1.2%, reaching 3,366, the report shows.

Total hospitalizations in Florida rose 1.5%, to 13,987.

More than 1.77 million people in Florida have been tested so far.

The median age of new cases is from people in their mid-30s.

Here's a video of some people in Ginnie Springs, Florida enjoying themselves on Memorial Day weekend: