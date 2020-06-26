/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:37 am Fri Jun 26, 2020

Florida reports a massive surge in new covid-19 cases

Today Florida reported 9000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. As you can see from the chart this is a massive increase and bring the total cases to 122,960. In response, the Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced that bars will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol.

From Axios:

By the numbers: The record surpassed Florida's single-day record from this week at 5,511. Deaths in Florida increased 1.2%, reaching 3,366, the report shows.

Here's a video of some people in Ginnie Springs, Florida enjoying themselves on Memorial Day weekend: