Florida reports a massive surge in new covid-19 cases

Today Florida reported 9000 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours. As you can see from the chart this is a massive increase and bring the total cases to 122,960. In response, the Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced that bars will no longer be allowed to serve alcohol.
“Around the world, it is beginning to sink in how profoundly rotten the United States is,” writes Ryan Cooper in The Week. “Unless America manages to turn things around, it will slide from the center of the international order to a peripheral, mistrusted basketcase, and it will deserve it.” Cooper goes on to explain that the reason America has […]
The World Economic Forum interviewed 347 risk analysts about the challenges the world could face in a post-COVID world. The experts weighed in on economic, societal, geopolitical, tech, and environmental risks (basically, a STEEP analysis). The four most likely threats are prolonged global recession at 68.6%, more bankruptcies/consolidation at 56.8%, industries fail o recover at […]
For those versed in world cultures, the bento box is a pretty familiar item. Used for centuries in Japan and exported to countries like Taiwan and Korea, the bento is a neatly arranged organizer for on-the-go meals. For adults going to work or kids going to school, your bento holds rice or noodles, fish or […]
There’s always been something romantic about train travel. Whether it’s the connection to a bygone age or just the slower pace of life on the rails, the reassuring click of those steel wheels gliding over mile after mile of track through both cities and countrysides offers a warm and true taste of the complete world […]
It’s a silent tragedy that no one ever wants to even consider. But the reality is that Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) claims the lives of nearly 3,500 babies in the U.S. every year. It’s a horror no parent wants to face, yet the threat of this heartless killer has newborn parents keeping as close […]