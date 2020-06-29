/ Xeni Jardin / 4:08 pm Mon Jun 29, 2020

Arizona closes bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks for 30 days as coronavirus ravages state

• AZ governor Ducey orders bars, gyms, theaters to close 8 p.m. tonight
• Large gatherings restricted
• School start delayed

People not wearing masks or social distancing is why we can't have nice things.

Arizona's governor today ordered all bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks in the state to close for at least 30 days as coronavirus continues to surge in the state.

Better late than never, right?