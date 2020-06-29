Arizona closes bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks for 30 days as coronavirus ravages state

• AZ governor Ducey orders bars, gyms, theaters to close 8 p.m. tonight

• Large gatherings restricted

• School start delayed

People not wearing masks or social distancing is why we can't have nice things.

Arizona's governor today ordered all bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks in the state to close for at least 30 days as coronavirus continues to surge in the state.

Better late than never, right?

Effective at 8:00 p.m. tonight, we are instituting a month-long pause on the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals. This will help relieve stress on our health care system and give time for new transmissions to slow. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

Effective today, organized events of more than 50 people are prohibited. Arizonans should celebrate the 4th of July responsibly this weekend, including by staying home, avoiding larger gatherings, and wearing a mask if you do go out. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

The first day of school for in-person learning will be delayed until August 17, 2020. Distance learning can begin before then. This delay allows additional time for schools to implement safety precautions, including making available remote learning options. 4/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

Starting today, the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control shall cease issuing special event licenses for the period between June 29, 2020 and July 27, 2020. 5/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

In addition, we’re announcing a new grant program for long-term care facilities. Through the partnership, facilities will receive $10,000 for the purchase of electronic devices to facilitate video conferencing with residents and their families. @AZ_AARP 6/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

Today's actions follow recent steps to boost diagnostic testing, including expanding rapid testing; amplify contact tracing; fund additional PPE for long-term care settings; and enhance guidance for establishments to limit congregating and enforce mitigation policies. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

We must be clear-eyed. The next few weeks will be hard. But these steps combined with stepped-up compliance with public health guidance can make a difference, and we're grateful to Arizonans for their cooperation. Stay home. Wear a mask. Be responsible. 8/8 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 29, 2020

Arizona's governor is ordering bars, nightclubs, gyms, movie theaters and water parks to close for at least 30 days amid the pandemic. Health officials reported 3,858 more confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, the most in a single day in the state so far.https://t.co/s1zmhmmKHM — The Associated Press (@AP) June 29, 2020