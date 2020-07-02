Amazing explainer websites

Explaining the con that is private equity Emily Stewart's private equity explainer for Vox is a great explainer on how the PE con works: buy up businesses, load them with debt, sell off their assets, slash their costs, then walk away as the house burns, leaving society to put out the fire -- all while enjoying special tax status on your gains. READ THE REST

Everything you wanted to know about money-laundering but were afraid to ask "If we were serious about crime, we’d take most of the cops off the streets and replace them with accountants": this, from the introduction to CZ Edwards' amazing Twitter thread about the nuts-and-bolts of money-laundering and how it applies to modern geopolitics, including Trump's assassination of an Iranian government official and the role that Trump's […] READ THE REST

Great backgrounder on the Hong Kong protests: what's at stake and how'd we get here? Vox's 9 questions about the Hong Kong protests you were too embarrassed to ask by Jen Kirby does an excellent job of sketching out the political relationship between Hong Kong and mainland China, the history that created that relationship, the political controversies since the handback of Hong Kong to China in 1999, the eruption of […] READ THE REST

Finally learn how to play the guitar with the guidance of these expert-led classes “The guitar has a kind of grit and excitement possessed by nothing else.” – Brian May If someone was assigned to turn raw sexiness into an actual, physical real-world object, it would have to be a guitar. The sound. The fit. The swagger. The allure. The longing. It’s all right there in 38 inches and […] READ THE REST

The GOpure Pod Water Purifier is a whole new way to drink safe, clean water every time There was already enough concern about the healthy state of our drinking water before COVID-19. And while there’s no evidence that the coronavirus has ever been detected in the water supply, the general sense of fear surrounding any type of contamination is obviously at a fever pitch everywhere. Contaminants like lead, chromium, arsenic, copper, mercury, […] READ THE REST