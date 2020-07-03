/ David Pescovitz / 7:44 am Fri Jul 3, 2020

Excellent absurd video of Boston Dynamics SPOT robot wearing a horse head

Someone outfitted a Boston Dynamics SPOT mobile robot with a silly fake horse head and suddenly the future of robotics looks a lot less scary.

As esteemed futurist Jim Dator once said, "Any useful statement about the future should at first seem ridiculous."