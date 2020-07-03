Lincoln Project's Steve Schmidt: "Trump's betrayal to U.S. troops is impossible to overstate"

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt went on MSNBC to express his outrage over Trump's shocking inaction against Russia's well-documented program of paying bounties for dead American soldiers in Afghanistan:

We've had incompetent presidents, and dumb presidents, and dishonest presidents. But we've never had a faithless president, who is faithless to his oath, who refuses to defend the country from a hostile foreign power, whether it's an attack on the lives of our military or it's an attack on our election process, which so many hundreds of thousands of Americans have died to preserve and protect. It's a shameful, shameful despicable hour in the history of the American presidency, and of all of his degradations and desecrations of his office, this is the most severe. It's the most scandalous and it's should shock the conscience of every American. We have never had a president who refuses to fulfill their oath when it comes to being the Commander and Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States quite like Donald Trump.