Donald Trump Jr has a lot of frantic energy, rarely makes sense, and reminds The Daily Show of a cokehead.

The entertainment industry, where they have a lot of experience with cocaine, never portrays cokeheads as nice people. I wonder why that is? There rarely is a character who is kind to children and the elderly or goes out of their way to be helpful and does a lot of coke. Something to consider before picking up the habit.

