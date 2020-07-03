Photo of a freaky human-sized bat

Remember when I told y'all about the Philippines having human-sized bats? Yeah, this was what I was talking about pic.twitter.com/nTVIMzidbC

We have not been able to positively identify the species of bat shown in this image, but it is frequently circulated with captions naming it as a “Golden Crowned Flying Fox” ( Acerodon jubatus ), also known as the golden-capped fruit bat — although the animal in this picture doesn’t appear to have the golden fur around its head that species is known for. It’s possible this image actually shows another species of megabat, called fruit bats or old world fruit bats, such as the Large flying fox ( Pteropus vampyrus ).

OK, this bat, said to have been photographed in the Philippines, may very well be "human-sized" as it's been described, but more specifically "human child sized." In any case, it's pretty damn huge, with a reported wingspan of 5.58 feet. The freaky photo went viral (again) this week but Snopes first addressed it last year. From Snopes :

Cannabis dispensary giving free CBD dog treats to reduce fireworks anxiety The Toledo Hemp Dispensary in Ohio is offering free CBD dog treats this week to help reduce animal anxiety triggered by fireworks. Every treat contains 10 milligrams of CBD. Good for the dogs and for the business, it seems. “Most people come back every year and tell their friends so they come and try it,” […] READ THE REST

Woman gored after approaching bison in Yellowstone National Park The National Park Service reports that a 72-year-old woman repeatedly came within ten feet of a bison Yellowstone National Park to take a photo, and was gored by the animal. From a Park Service Statement: After a 72-year-old woman from California approached within 10 feet of a bison multiple times to take its photo, the […] READ THE REST

Who knew a Power Bagel might be the answer to all your plug-in electricity needs? What’s your biggest gripe about power strips? Since most power servers like that are pretty standard these days, your beef probably isn’t about performance or connectivity. No, the biggest rap on trying to use many power strips is the curious engineering decision that often leaves multiple oddly shaped plugs and charging units unable to all […] READ THE REST

Finally, skincare for men that isn't complicated Between work, family obligations, and just getting to bed at a decent hour, we all have a lot on our plates these days. So, it’s easy for things like grooming and skincare to never be a high-priority issue. That is until they become a high priority issue. Like when your face constantly breaks out. Or […] READ THE REST