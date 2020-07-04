/ Rob Beschizza / 12:20 pm Sat Jul 4, 2020

How to make simple browser window mockups

screenshot.rocks fits any image you upload into a web browser-style frame and gives you a new image of the composite. It's perfect for turning photoshopped web design ideas into mockups so people know what they might look like in real life. Or simply as a cute frame for your favorite images, for sharing on the internet.