/ Rob Beschizza / 5:17 am Mon Jul 6, 2020

Airwolf theme performed on eight cellos (with bonus Thundercats)

Samara Ginsberg performs Sylvester Levay's Airwolf theme tune — originally intended for orchestral presentation but now a synth classic — on eight cellos. Stringfellow would be so proud!

Bonus: Ginsberg's done Bernard Hoffer's Thundercats theme too:

Previously: Knight Rider theme performed on eight cellos