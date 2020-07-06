Airwolf theme performed on eight cellos (with bonus Thundercats)

Samara Ginsberg performs Sylvester Levay's Airwolf theme tune — originally intended for orchestral presentation but now a synth classic — on eight cellos. Stringfellow would be so proud!

