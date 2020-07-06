Owner discovers her snake gave birth to a two-headed baby

Emily Roberts and her husband Ed from Snake Discovery always have well-shot and informative snake videos, like the most recent one of their garter snake giving birth, including a two-headed live birth.

The heads are fused in a way that makes the little fella's prognosis not seem promising, but all the other babies (who are very good at hiding immediately after birth) seem to be doing well.

Bonus video: feeding their albino snakes:

Their instagram has lots of cool bonus stuff, like this hognose snake egg with a translucent patch the reveals the contents:

Image: YouTube / Snake Discovery