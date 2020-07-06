/ Jason Weisberger / 2:32 pm Mon Jul 6, 2020

This 1985 Buick is turbocharged and ugly

Rarely is there a convertible I do not want to drive; the 1985 Buick Riviera is one of them.

I can only assume the addition of the turbocharger was a hail Mary?

Bring a Trailer:

Buick produced 400 Riviera convertibles for 1985, after which the model was discontinued. This example’s exterior is finished in white with red pinstriping, inlaid Riviera trim on the taillights, and a luggage rack. The seller notes that paintwork appears to have been performed on the passenger-side door. The white convertible top is shown in the photo gallery below along with a black boot cover.