/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 3:51 pm Mon Jul 6, 2020

Weird Al puts a polka spin on "Hamilton" footage

On Friday, July 3, Hamilton debuted on Disney Plus. On Saturday, July 4, "Weird Al" Yankovic posted a music video for his "Hamilton Polka" using clips from the filmed theatrical production. Of course, it's a lot of fun.

