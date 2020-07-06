Weird Al puts a polka spin on "Hamilton" footage

On Friday, July 3, Hamilton debuted on Disney Plus. On Saturday, July 4, "Weird Al" Yankovic posted a music video for his "Hamilton Polka" using clips from the filmed theatrical production. Of course, it's a lot of fun.

