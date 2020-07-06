Weird Al puts a polka spin on "Hamilton" footage

On Friday, July 3, Hamilton debuted on Disney Plus. On Saturday, July 4, "Weird Al" Yankovic posted a music video for his "Hamilton Polka" using clips from the filmed theatrical production. Of course, it's a lot of fun.
This “Hamilton” parody song justifiably asks, “Can we maybe just all agree to wear a tiny flipping mask?!” I am not throwing away this mask. I am not throwing away this mask. This really should be bipartisan. Come on now, how hard is it? I am not throwing away this mask. screengrab via The Holderness […]
Disney has just released a first look trailer for the new ‘Hamilton’ film.
ICYMI, Actor John Krasinski has a new web show made up entirely of positive news stories aptly called, Some Good News. It’s resonating with folks, its first episode came out a week ago and already has 13M views. Episode 2 dropped Sunday and included a big surprise for Aubrey, a 9-year-old girl who missed out […]
