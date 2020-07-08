Vocoder for sale

In 2011, someone sold their Bode 7702 vocoder on ebay. They made this excellent video to show off its sound and features. I'm sure the buyer was very pleased with their purchase, but I'm here for the remixes.

Airwolf theme performed on eight cellos (with bonus Thundercats) Samara Ginsberg performs Sylvester Levay’s Airwolf theme tune — originally intended for orchestral presentation but now a synth classic — on eight cellos. Stringfellow would be so proud! Bonus: Ginsberg’s done Bernard Hoffer’s Thundercats theme too: Previously: Knight Rider theme performed on eight cellos READ THE REST

Ennio Morricone, 1928-2020 Italian composer Ennio Morricone is dead at 91. Morricone acquired fame scoring Westerns but transcended genre to become one of the world’s masters of the form. “His music was always outstanding,” writes Hans Zimmer, “and done with great emotional fortitude and great intellectual thought.” His 1960s scores for Sergio Leone, backing a moody Clint Eastwood […] READ THE REST

This ska-jazz cover of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme is everything I’m a little late to the party as I’ve just discovered the fantastic world of YouTuber Pickitup’s ska covers! K.K. Slider himself would be impressed by his ska-jazz cover of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons theme. Now, if that’s not your thing, Pickitup’s got a huge catalog of other ska/[insert music genre here] covers on […] READ THE REST

Make serious cash as an Amazon FBA or dropshipping magnate with this comprehensive training For all their amazing growth over the past 25 years, the most impressive thing about the monumental rise of Amazon might be the speed and sophistication of their lightning-fast delivery network. Sometimes it doesn’t even take 24 hours for the idea you ordered to be perched right on your front porch, ready for use. The […] READ THE REST

MagiMask is the next stage in the evolution of augmented reality You could actually watch a Tyrannosaurus Rex walk down your street right now. And no, this isn’t the latest Jurassic Park sequel. Of course, it isn’t real either, just a Google recreation of some pretty realistic looking dinosaurs transplanted right into any environment around you courtesy of augmented reality. Yet it’s just another example of […] READ THE REST