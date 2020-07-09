Free downloads to print and assemble tiny papercraft arcade consoles

French artist Paiheme Studio created these delightful papercraft arcade video game consoles to keep idle hands busy during the pandemic. They come in three styles, all beautifully displayed on their Instagram:
Here's a tiny Arcade Machine Papercraft that you can make at home ! 🔥 Inspired from my last illustration and the upcoming "Moshimoshi?!" collection, I wanted to create something that you can make during this containment period. A few coloring pages would have been cool but I wanted to go a bit further and give you the possibility to have one of my works at home ! ✌️
➡ The download link is in my bio and my website and it's obviously FREE ! Feel free to share, I'd love to see the result and where you put it in your house ! Stay safe friends ! ❤️
🇨🇵 En cette période de confinement, je voulais vous proposer un petit truc à faire depuis chez vous ! 🔥 J'me suis dit que des coloriages c'était très cool mais pas au point de les laisser sur le bureau.. Donc j'ai eu l'idée de faire un papercraft de la borne d'arcade de ma série d'illustrations "Moshimoshi?!" ➡ Le lien de téléchargement est dans ma bio et sur mon site web. C'est évidemment gratuit ! Hésitez pas à partager la votre et à la mettre en scène, j'me ferais une joie de partager vos photos. Des bisous les copains ! ❤️
Here's a new free papercraft to download!🔥 ➡️Link in bio. . This new arcade is inspired by the first design I made for our collab with @talisterparis ! Remember Talister is my official partner for t-shirts and clothes and we have a real pleasure working together, so if you want to support me, it's a win/win partnership for both of us. 😊 . Also next week, I'll officially launch the #arcadechallenge ! I'll tell you more about it on Monday. Have a great week-end friends and take care! ❤️ . 🇨🇵 Hello ! Voilà un nouveau papercraft à télécharger sur mon site ! Le lien est dans la bio !🔥 . Cette nouvelle borne d'arcade est inspirée du premier design réalisé pour notre collab avec @talisterparis ! . Petit rappel mais Talister est la marque officielle avec qui je travaille pour tout ce qui est t-shirts et vêtements. On a un super partenariat ensemble et je tiens à le faire durer. 😊 . Sinon Lundi, je lance officiellement le #arcadechallenge ! Je vous en redis plus à ce moment là ! Passez un bon week-end et des bisous, prenez soin de vous!❤️
Evangelion arcade machine! 🔥 As you can see I'm a big fan of Hideaki Anno's works! Which movie is your favorite? Fun fact : he did the voice of the main in Ghibli's "The Wind Is Rising"! Btw, on the 2nd picture I do not pretend to own the rights, it is just for graphic purpose. . 🇨🇵 La borne d'arcade Evangelion ! Je suis un gros fan du taf de son réalisateur Hideaki Anno ! Lequel de ses films vous préférez ? J'ai appris l'autre jour en regardant un docu sur Ghibli qu'il avait fait la voix du personnage principal dans "Le Vent se lève"! Trop ouf, surtout que ça s'est fait sur un coup de tête ! Sur la deuxième photo, je ne prétends aucunement avoir les droits, c'est juste pour l'esthétique de l'image. :)
Images: Instagram: Paiheme