The Ocushield is more than a screen protector it’s a blue light smashing medical device

We’ve all had those nights where we’re working on a laptop or scrolling through our phone before glancing at the time to find it’s actually a lot later than we thought. Most nights, you’d be fast asleep or at least dead tired at midnight or 1 or 3 a.m. But after staring at a screen, you’re somehow just as awake as during the heart of your day.

That’s probably not a coincidence. Circadian rhythms drive your internal body urges to wake up each morning and start getting tired each night. That process is spearheaded by the hormone melatonin, which your body creates during the night. But researchers believe blue light like the kind emitted from laptop, tablet and smartphone screens confuse that process, acting as a melatonin suppressor that throws off your body’s internal mechanisms and can potentially mess with sleep patterns.

The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector was created to cut down on those blue light emissions, their detrimental effect on your sleep as well as the impacts of blue light exposure, including headaches, eye irritation, fatigue and more.

The Ocushield is a super-strong tempered glass screen that can block up to 90 percent of all harmful blue light from your retinas. The screen is removable and coated with a scratch-resistant oleophobic layer that assures its durability and better protects your device from the rigors of daily life.

Created by a team of optometrists, eye care experts and sleep therapists, the Ocushield is officially recognized as a MHRA Class 1 Medical Device, the world’s first and only medical rating for blue light screen protection.

And unlike apps or “night modes” that change your normal screen appearance, Ocushield doesn’t do that, avoiding the retro orange tinge by presenting your screen in the same vivid colors as normal -- just without the harmful blue light effects.

The Ocushield Anti-Blue Light Screen Protector is available to fit many of the most popular Apple and Android smartphones, with versions for the iPhone 7 and 8, 7 and 8 Plus and SE; the iPhone 11, XR, 11 Pro, X and XS; as well as the Samsung S8 and S9, and S8 and S9 Plus. Each model is now only $29.99, a 36 percent savings off the regular price.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.