Cheap USB-C Hub lets me use my old devices with a new USB-C only Mac laptop

My MacBook Pro has 4 USB-C ports, only 2 of my peripherals use USB-C. This hub to the rescue.
Three standard USB ports and one USB-C power delivery port pretty much covers me. The HDMI port and card readers may come in useful later.
I can't remember the last time I took a CF card out of a digital camera. They seem to be put one in and leave it.
Thanks to this hub my mic and all my iPhone and Apple Watch charging crap can now be connected to my laptop again.
USB C Hub Multiport Adapter - 7 in 1 Portable Space Aluminum Dongle with 4K HDMI Output, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, SD/Micro SD Card Reader Compatible for MacBook Pro, XPS More Type C Devices via Amazon
