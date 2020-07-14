Europe "has never treated us well," Trump says

During a maniacal Rose Garden event Tuesday in which he also attacked former VP Joe Biden, President Donald Trump says Europe "has never treated us well," and the European Union was created to compete with the United States.
That's it.
That's the blog post.
Trump says we're in competition with many places, including "Europe, which has never treated us well." He repeats his false claim that the EU was formed "to take advantage of the United States."
