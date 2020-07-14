Lego Nintendo set

Nintendo's replica NES looks like an elaborate marketing tease, but it's real and will be offered for $200 from August 1, reports The Verge. Yes you can have a pony.

"Recreate classic Super Mario Bros. gameplay with this cool LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System! Place the Game Pack in the brick-built console. Turn the handle on the retro TV to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen. And place LEGO Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course in the slot on top so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups, while the original game’s theme tune plays!"

I'm looking forward to the official Toyota-Nintendo branding hookup, whose obvious name surely does not escape you.