Lego Nintendo set

Nintendo's replica NES looks like an elaborate marketing tease, but it's real and will be offered for $200 from August 1, reports The Verge. Yes you can have a pony.
"Recreate classic Super Mario Bros. gameplay with this cool LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System! Place the Game Pack in the brick-built console. Turn the handle on the retro TV to make 8-bit Mario move across the screen. And place LEGO Mario from the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course in the slot on top so he reacts to the on-screen enemies, obstacles and power-ups, while the original game’s theme tune plays!"
I'm looking forward to the official Toyota-Nintendo branding hookup, whose obvious name surely does not escape you.
This LEGO Ideas version of the International Space Station pretty much made my 10-year-old nephew’s head explode. Complete with astronaut minifigs and a mini-Space Shuttle, this 864 piece kit is pretty hard to turn away from. LEGO Ideas International Space Station 21321 Building Kit, Adult Set for Display, Makes a Great Birthday Present, New 2020 […]
LEGO is jumping on the mosaic art craze with the LEGO Art poster series, out this fall. Sets will include Andy Warhol portraits of Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Iron Man, and a Star Wars series of Sith Lords. The sets also come with collector’s style booklets, and some include music options for listening while assembling. […]
Present & Correct, designer office/stationery online retailer and curator of a wonderful Instagram account, posted this fantastic collection of Lego computers. Quite a few appear to have integrated displays. As a youngster, I often liked adding an external screen as represented by a simple Lego window.
