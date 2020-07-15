Banksy left a pro-mask message in London train car

A stenciled rat sneezing green spew is just one part of Banksy's latest work, "If You Don't Mask, You Don't Get."This video, put out by the artist Tuesday morning, shows a man, disguised as a professional cleaner, creating the pro-mask piece in a London Underground train. Of course, it's already been removed. BBC:
Transport for London (TfL) said the art was removed "some days ago" in line with its "strict anti-graffiti policy"...
The statement from TfL said it appreciated "the sentiment of encouraging people to wear face coverings".
"We'd like to offer Banksy the chance to do a new version of his message for our customers in a suitable location," it added.
In 2018, London's Metropolitan Police Force announced trials of a facial recognition system that could be married to the city's legendarily invasive CCTV thicket; the tests failed 98% of the time and led to arrests of people who opted out by covering their faces.
