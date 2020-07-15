Biden dominates Trump with 15 point lead in new poll

Quinnipac University published a new poll today showing Biden with a 15 point lead over Donald Trump. Biden leads 52% to 37%, according to those polled. Biden's share increased by three points and Trump's fell four points since last month's sample, which placed them at 49% to 41%.

It's the first time Biden has exceeded 50% in the Quinnipiac poll, leaving the president with no hypothetical path to victory should Biden's support remain steady.

"This is a very unpleasant real time look at what the future could be for President Trump," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. "There is no upside, no silver lining, no encouraging trend hidden somewhere in this survey for the president"

Asked about other key issues: * On handling a crisis, Biden leads 57 - 38 percent; * On handling health care, Biden leads 58 - 35 percent; * On the coronavirus response, Biden leads 59 - 35 percent; * On addressing racial inequality, Biden leads 62 - 30 percent.

Oh dear.

On handling the military, voters give the president a negative 41 - 51 percent approval. On handling foreign policy, voters give the president a negative 37 - 59 percent approval. On handling health care, voters give the president a negative 35 - 59 percent approval. On handling race relations, voters give the president a negative 31 - 65 percent approval.

Ouch.