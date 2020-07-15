Trump pick defeats Jeff Sessions in Alabama GOP primary

Jeff Sessions (Screenshot)
Jeff Sessions is finished. The GOP stalwart, one of Donald Trump's earliest supporters and his first Attorney General while in office, was defeated yesterday in the Republican primary runoff in Alabama by Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville was Trump's pick; the president turned on and ultimately rid himself of Sessions after he failed various loyalty tests in office, not least refusing to put an early end to the Mueller investigation
Tuberville, a party cutout who kept a low profile during the campaign, now faces Democrat Doug Jones in November. Alabama is the Dems' most vulnerable Senate seat and was only won thanks to the GOP's then-candidate, Roy Moore, being an alleged sexual harasser of young girls.
Kanye West announced that he was running for president, but it quickly transpired that he had not filed any paperwork. So he paid some people to figure out how to get him on the ballot. Then he gave up. It may not happen this year, but certainly West could run for president in the future. […]
President Trump announces intent to appoint Sebastian Gorka to National Security Education Board
This press conference Donald Trump is doing in the Rose Garden today is really something else. Whew.
