Weird fish with human mouth

This mouthy triggerfish was reportedly caught in Malaysia. According to National Geographic , triggerfish "use very tough teeth and jaws to take on sea urchins, flipping them over to get at their bellies, which are armed with fewer spines."

An author wrote a beautiful tribute to his late dog disguised as writing advice I've known Literary Agent/author Eric Smith as an editor and friend for about a decade now; I even wrote a review of his most recent novel, the delightful Don't Read the Comments, right here on BoingBoing. Sadly, Smith recently had to put down his beloved corgi, Augie, after five and a half sweet years together.

Photo of a freaky human-sized bat OK, this bat, said to have been photographed in the Philippines, may very well be "human sized" as it's been described, but a more specific description is likely "human child sized." In any case, it's pretty damn huge, with a reported wingspan of 5.58 feet. The freaky photo went viral (again) this week but Snopes

Cannabis dispensary giving free CBD dog treats to reduce fireworks anxiety The Toledo Hemp Dispensary in Ohio is offering free CBD dog treats this week to help reduce animal anxiety triggered by fireworks. Every treat contains 10 milligrams of CBD. Good for the dogs and for the business, it seems. "Most people come back every year and tell their friends so they come and try it,"

