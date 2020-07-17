Police detain kangaroo on the loose in Florida

Police officers in Ft. Lauderdale detained a kangaroo that was bouncing around in a Florida neighborhood Thursday morning.
From AP:
After receiving a call about a kangaroo running loose, Fort Lauderdale police officers managed to capture him and place him in a squad car. The marsupial was taken to a barn where the agency keeps its horses.
Anthony Macias, who claims to be the kangaroo’s owner, told the Sun Sentinel he had been hoping to bring his pet, Jack, home, but police told him the animal won’t be returned, because Fort Lauderdale isn’t zoned for kangaroos. Macias said he was at work when he learned Jack had escaped.
“I was taking out the recycle bin, and I didn’t shut the gate all the way,” Macias said. “I guess he just punched his way through.”
Jack was first spotted about a block from Macias’s home around 9:30 a.m., officials said. Officers followed him for three blocks before grabbing him. Macias said he got Jack about four months ago from a Davie man who was moving and did not want the animal anymore. Macias also has a Corgi named Max.
Alright then.
You can own a kangaroo in Florida.
Got it.
More at AP.
