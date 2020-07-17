Storytime with The Lincoln Project! Listen to brief excerpts from niece Mary Trump's tell-all book

Ladies and gentlemen, gather 'round the fire for Story Hour, brought to you by The Lincoln Project. Listen to excerpts from Mary Trump's fresh-off-the-press book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, the book that Uncle Trump tried but failed to stop from being published.

Episode 1 describes his deep-rooted personality and emotional dysfunctions, which have plagued him since the age of three.

"Donald today, as much as he was at three-years-old, incapable of growing, learning, or evolving. Unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, and synthesize information. Donald's need for affirmation is so great, he doesn't seem to notice that the largest group of supporters are people he wouldn’t condescend to be seen with outside of a rally. His deep-seated insecurities have created in him a black hole of need that constantly requires the light of compliments that disappears as soon as he’s soaked it in. Nothing is ever enough..."

Episode 2 gives us a brief history of his mother, Mary (not to be confused with author Mary, his niece), who, "in a classic example of chain migration," boarded the RMS Transylvania and journeyed to America in 1930. "Despite her status as a domestic servant, as a white Anglo-Saxon Mary would have been allowed into the country even under her son's Draconian new immigration rules introduced nearly 90 years later." The storyteller stops to scold Trump. "Now Donald, your own mother was an immigrant. Shame on you."

Stay tuned for more insightful videos from The Lincoln Project, a group of relentless never-Trumpers.