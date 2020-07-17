This yarn is made for inclusivity, is available in 8 skin tones

Crocheted a single crochet swatch with the #AmiguruMeSkinTones side by side. Used a D hook. I’m loving the blend of colors! 🌈🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏼‍♀️🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏾‍♀️🙋🏿‍♀️🌈 Yarn on sale Friday 12:00 noon central time at https://t.co/gGXe1tkeDs #amigurumeskintones #craftyiscool #craftyiscoolyarn #craftivism pic.twitter.com/8fRtdpkku7

For 10 years I’ve been waiting for something like this to happen in the yarn world and finally decided to do it myself! There are eight colors right now and I think it represents a nice range of natural skin tones. Light 1, Light 2, Medium 1, Medium 2, Tan 1, Tan 2, Dark 1, Dark 2. ...supplies are limited of course (because this is literally a one person project) but don’t worry if something sells out because I have plans to restock as needed. . Yarns are 50g/120yd balls, 100% acrylic, a light worsted weight <4> but almost a <3> if you crochet tightly (like Caron Simply Soft or Bernat Satin), have a matte finish, are super soft, and I have loved working with them! They will be sold individually and as sets.

Known for her cute crocheted "amigurimi" dolls , Artist Allison Hoffman (aka Crafty is Cool ) has a new venture: yarn. Her new AmiguruME Skin Tones line comes in eight colors to better represent the different shades of human skin. The yarn ranges from light to dark and will be available starting Friday, July 17, at Noon (CT) on her website .

DIY Krispy Kreme box face shield For your next crafternoon: Make yourself a face shield with an empty Krispy Kreme box. YouTuber Andy Clockwise shows you how with this tutorial. First step, eat 12 donuts. screengrab via Andy Clockwise/YouTube (swissmiss) READ THE REST

Now, more than ever, it's time to use cat hair for crafting We bought Crafting With Cat Hair in 2013 when my daughter was 10. She started brushing our three cats and saving their hair in a plastic bag. Her first cat hair project was this little cat. If you aren’t allergic to cats, why not take a break from Netflix and crossword puzzles and make something […] READ THE REST

These encrypted iStorage hard drives and flash drives are the ultimate peace of mind for your data If data is worth saving to an external drive, shouldn’t it also be important enough to protect? Since setting up shop in the UK over a decade ago, iStorage has become one of the top makers of encrypted, easy to use and affordable portable data storage devices. And while not everyone needs multi-level security in […] READ THE REST

Created by artists for artists, Pencil Kings is a no-nonsense approach to learning to draw If you want to be a doctor, your path is relatively clear. You go to school, study the ways of the human body, understand the medical steps needed to fix it, graduate, then start practicing your craft. But if you want to be an artist, your course forward isn’t quite so well defined. Art is […] READ THE REST