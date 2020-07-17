This yarn is made for inclusivity, is available in 8 skin tones

Known for her cute crocheted "amigurimi" dolls, Artist Allison Hoffman (aka Crafty is Cool) has a new venture: yarn. Her new AmiguruME Skin Tones line comes in eight colors to better represent the different shades of human skin. The yarn ranges from light to dark and will be available starting Friday, July 17, at Noon (CT) on her website.
For 10 years I’ve been waiting for something like this to happen in the yarn world and finally decided to do it myself! There are eight colors right now and I think it represents a nice range of natural skin tones. Light 1, Light 2, Medium 1, Medium 2, Tan 1, Tan 2, Dark 1, Dark 2. ...supplies are limited of course (because this is literally a one person project) but don’t worry if something sells out because I have plans to restock as needed. . Yarns are 50g/120yd balls, 100% acrylic, a light worsted weight <4> but almost a <3> if you crochet tightly (like Caron Simply Soft or Bernat Satin), have a matte finish, are super soft, and I have loved working with them! They will be sold individually and as sets.
