Ultimate Oldschool PC Font Pack hits v2.0

If you have any fonts from v1.x of the pack installed on your systems, I *strongly recommend* removing all older "Bm" and "Px" fonts before you install any from v2.0. Quite a few fonts have been renamed or have changed roles, so keeping the older versions will leave you with duplicates and with an inconsistent set.

I've posted about the Oldschool PC Font Resource before , but the latest version of its ultimate font pack radically expands the project. The new pack adds 133 new font families, embedded bitmaps to sharpen TrueType rendering, .woffs for use on the web, and bugfixes throughout the entire set, released under a free Creative Commons license.

Goldman Sachs releases its own font, forbids criticism of Goldman Sachs with it Goldman Sachs has released its own eponymous font, Goldman Sans, a contemporary sans-serif that garnishes merciless formality with a charming typographic “wink” here and there [h/t Matt Round]. It is free of charge, but perhaps the least Free font on Earth, as its unique license forbids criticism of Goldman Sachs with it. The license is […] READ THE REST

Why the Cooper Black typeface is everywhere Vox made a good video about the history of the Cooper Black typeface, created in 1919 and still in common use today. There’s a typeface that has made a resurgence in the last couple of years. It’s appeared on hip hop album covers, food packaging, and advertising. Perhaps you know it from the Garfield comics, […] READ THE REST

Scunthorpe Sans, a self-censoring font Scunthorpe Sans is a font based on Aileron that adds auto-censoring ligatures for a selection naughty words. It’s able to detect the words f***, s***, p***, t***, w***, c*** and dozens more, but with a special exemption for “Scunthorpe”; that town has suffered enough. It’s available as a free download (Aileron is CC0 1.0/No Right […] READ THE REST

These encrypted iStorage hard drives and flash drives are the ultimate peace of mind for your data If data is worth saving to an external drive, shouldn’t it also be important enough to protect? Since setting up shop in the UK over a decade ago, iStorage has become one of the top makers of encrypted, easy to use and affordable portable data storage devices. And while not everyone needs multi-level security in […] READ THE REST

Created by artists for artists, Pencil Kings is a no-nonsense approach to learning to draw If you want to be a doctor, your path is relatively clear. You go to school, study the ways of the human body, understand the medical steps needed to fix it, graduate, then start practicing your craft. But if you want to be an artist, your course forward isn’t quite so well defined. Art is […] READ THE REST