The 'Darth Vader in his Sith hot tub' Funko Pop

A 'Cad Bane' short story has me pre-ordering this Star Wars book I am pre-ordering Star Wars The Clone Wars: Stories of Light and Dark because Cad Bane. Cad Bane was my favorite of the very many excellent characters to come out of Star Wars Clone Wars. His brief near-cameo in Star Wars Rebels delighted me. I had hoped he’d be a character used like Hondo Ohnaka […] READ THE REST

LEGO Art announces new posters: Warhol, Beatles, Iron Man, and Star Wars sets LEGO is jumping on the mosaic art craze with the LEGO Art poster series, out this fall. Sets will include Andy Warhol portraits of Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Iron Man, and a Star Wars series of Sith Lords. The sets also come with collector’s style booklets, and some include music options for listening while assembling. […] READ THE REST

Star Wars Revenge of the Sith 'Siege of Mandalore' fan cut is near perfect While nothing will vindicate Episodes I and II, Star Wars Episode III is now available in a nearly redeeming cut! Ahsoka and Obi-Wan’s stories are so much deeper and more engaging than Anakin Skywalker’s. Much like the amazing Vader kicking ass scene in Rogue One, this cut of Sith puts some needed perspective on Vader, […] READ THE REST

