CircleToonsHD accurately describes using Twitter in 2020

CircleToonsHD hits the nail on the head with their depiction of when you use Twitter in 2020. This depiction has been pretty accurate since the start of the Trump Administration, as the platform currently only rewards sociopaths, journalists, and especially sociopath journalists.
From Boing Boing pal Dave Eggers’ pitch perfect opinion piece in the New York Times: Q: I think I have it. A: Have what? Q: It. I’ve got extreme fatigue, migraines, chills, aches, nausea and a fever of 102. A: Are we talking about coronavirus? Q: We are. I’m worried. I’m 50. People my age […]
Quirky comic institution The Far Side has very quietly returned as a full color irregular online series. Nerds, cows, bears, cavemen, Boy Scouts, old ladies, and aliens are back to the old drawing board, which creator Gary Larson notes is now digitized:
