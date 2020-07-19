/ Andrea James / 4:00 am Sun Jul 19, 2020

CircleToonsHD accurately describes using Twitter in 2020

CircleToonsHD hits the nail on the head with their depiction of when you use Twitter in 2020. This depiction has been pretty accurate since the start of the Trump Administration, as the platform currently only rewards sociopaths, journalists, and especially sociopath journalists.

There's also this instant classic on the gamification of boring jobs:

Image: CircleToonsHD