Roger Stone utters racial slur in interview

Asked by black radio host Mo'Kelly why Trump commuted his sentence, Roger Stone muttered "I can't beleive I'm arguing with this negro."

NBC News:

"There are thousands of people treated unfairly daily," O'Kelly said. "Hell, your number just happened to come up in the lottery. I'm guessing it was more than just luck, Roger, right?"

Stone was silent, then it sounded like he was either away from the phone or covering it up when he said, "I don't really feel like arguing with this negro."

"I'm sorry, what was that?" O'Kelly responded. "Roger? I'm sorry, what did you say?"

Stone denied calling him that, saying on air, "I did not. You're out of your mind. You're out of your mind."