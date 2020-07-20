European Union leaders agree on 1.82 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund

EU designates 750 billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund to help member states mitigate economic crash
European Union leaders have agreed on an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.
This is a breaking news event, and tweets from reporters, observers, and EU officials are embedded below.
BREAKING: European Union leaders reach deal on a 750 billion-euro ($860 billion) #coronavirus recovery fund to help member states mitigate the economic downturn. More @business: https://t.co/O1yxG9W8GO pic.twitter.com/HpWtvBON9j
— Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 21, 2020
European Union leaders agreed on a $2.06 trillion spending package aimed at containing an unprecedented economic downturn by resorting to new measures that could ultimately deepen the bloc’s economic integration. https://t.co/LBG3b8GU5q
— Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) July 21, 2020
BREAKING: European Union leaders reach deal on 750 billion-euro virus recovery fund to help member states mitigate the economic downturn https://t.co/qwYPfhEX7S pic.twitter.com/rmCyJGqTy0
— Bloomberg (@business) July 21, 2020
Breaking News: EU leaders agreed to a $857 billion stimulus package that includes unprecedented steps to help member nations hit hardest by the pandemic https://t.co/15vExc06kh
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 21, 2020