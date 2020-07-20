European Union leaders agree on 1.82 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund

European Union leaders agreed on a $2.06 trillion spending package aimed at containing an unprecedented economic downturn by resorting to new measures that could ultimately deepen the bloc’s economic integration. https://t.co/LBG3b8GU5q

European citizens are waiting for a strong recovery plan. The world is watching us. After 4 days of intensive negotiations, it’s time to move towards a constructive compromise at #EUCO . pic.twitter.com/aA249h7ZHZ

This is a breaking news event, and tweets from reporters, observers, and EU officials are embedded below.

