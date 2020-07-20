/ Xeni Jardin / 8:53 pm Mon Jul 20, 2020

European Union leaders agree on 1.82 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund

EU designates 750 billion-euro COVID-19 recovery fund to help member states mitigate economic crash

European Union leaders have agreed on an unprecedented 1.82 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

This is a breaking news event, and tweets from reporters, observers, and EU officials are embedded below.