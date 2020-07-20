John Oliver examines coronavirus conspiracy theories

"COVID-19 has created a perfect storm for conspiracy theorists," said Joseph E. Uscinski and Adam M. Enders in an article for The Atlantic titled "The Coronavirus Conspiracy Boom." In the most recent episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver takes a look at some of these theories, the belief in which, is literally causing people to die.

Right-wing media personalities like Rush Limbaugh say that COVID-19 is "just the common cold" while other conspiracy theorists say COVID-19 is a complete fabrication concocted by the Deep State to brainwash people into becoming docile sheep. Another camp agrees with epidemiologists that the virus poses a grave danger to human health, but insists it is a bioweapon created by a shadowy network of secret government agencies, Deep State operatives, Bill Gates, George Soros, avaricious pharmaceutical companies, and Chinese financiers. And then there are the folks who think 5G cell phone towers actually transmit the virus.

These conspiracy theories would be funny if they didn't result in people dying. Unfortunately millions of people trained by Fox news and sham documentaries like Plandemic (with 8 million views so far, and which Oliver neatly debunks in this episode) to reject anything scientists say believe in this dangerous disinformation and happily spread it to the fellow ignoramuses on Facebook.