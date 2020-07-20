Quack 5G protection gadget just a copper tube in a light box

Quackometer checked out a gadget that purports to "protect" users from 5G. It's probably a scam, as 5G is as safe as any other radio transmission and you don't need protection from it. But what's in the box, exactly? Turns out it's a battery-powered light and a copper tube.
Whatever the copper device is doing, it is not electrically connected to the battery. Those wires have a gap and so no voltage is applied. And even more curious, the copper coil is not insulated from the copper tube device. So, it is not clear what function this could have. It looks purely decorative. The markings on the copper device suggest this is no more than a 2 inch long piece of 15mm domestic copper plumbing pipe with some end caps stuck on each side. It does nothing.
I bet they didn't even deburr the copper pipe ends under the endcaps! [via Input Mag]
My MacBook Pro has 4 USB-C ports, only 2 of my peripherals use USB-C. This hub to the rescue. Three standard USB ports and one USB-C power delivery port pretty much covers me. The HDMI port and card readers may come in useful later. I can’t remember the last time I took a CF card […]
Logitech’s MX Keys [Amazon] is what it finally took to lure me away from mechanical keyboards. It’s a slim yet solidly-constructed full-size model that’s similar to and superior to Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It’s flat, minimalist, heavy, solid and low-profile, with large backlit keys typeset in something similar to Futura Light. The keys are square with […]
Microsoft is to shut shop on the high streets and malls of America, permanently closing its 116 retail stores. Only 10 were overseas; flagship stores in New York City, London, Sydney, and Redmond will be remain as showrooms that do not sell the products. There will be no layoffs, Microsoft reports. Alarm bells rang when […]
Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on […]
You don’t often find laundry duty on the list of everyone’s favorite household chores. Sure, it isn’t usually back-breaking work, but if you’ve got a family, especially a family with young children, it can feel like the never-ending churn and ever-present hum of the washer and dryer never ends. Which isn’t far from wrong. Procter […]
Some pieces of tech aren’t really expected to have personality. They were created for function, compact black squares that do their duty, do it well, and do it in relative obscurity. Then there are creations like the Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock and Speaker. It’s the equivalent of the theater kid in high school — loud, […]