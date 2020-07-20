Watch Ziggy Marley play his dad's songs in honor of Bob Marley's 75th birthday

This year marked the 75th birthday of the great Bob Marley (1945-1981). As part of the celebration, Bob Marley and Rita Marley's son Ziggy Marley, 51, just recorded a full concert of his father's music. Watch above! (The performance was recorded at a studio in Los Angeles with clear partitioners between the band members.)
According to Rolling Stone, Marley's platinum birthday year will be commemorated by numerous events and releases including "the 12-part documentary series Bob Marley: Righteousness as well as soccer doc Rhythm of the Game, new videos for “No Women, No Cry” and “Three Little Birds,” the unearthing of live performances and a SiriusXM station dedicated to the reggae legend."
Enjoy the unique comedy stylings of Leonard Cohen! He’s quite funny although I keep waiting for him to break into song or, at the very least, do an impression of Dustin Hoffman. The clip is included in the 1965 documentary Ladies and Gentlemen… Mr. Leonard Cohen, which also included his reading of “The only tourist […]
Adult Swim is Cartoon Network’s late-night counterpart, showing adult-oriented shows, animations, art and so forth. It’s been doing so since 2001, with Cowboy Bebop, Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Rick and Morty among the popular faves. Last night, however, an angry lady found out about it and all hell broke loose on Twitter. Celebs waded […]
On October 2, Matt Berninger of The National will release his first solo album, Serpentine Prison, produced by Booker T. Jones of famed Memphis soul group Booker T. & the M.Gs. Above is the brand new music video for “Distant Axis,” a stunningly beautiful track that Berninger co-wrote with Walter Martin, formerly of The Walkmen. […]
Going to the grocery store used to just be a daily chore you had to fit into your schedule. But now, a trip to the grocery store can actually be dangerous, especially for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems. Which is why Sam’s Club has started an actual concierge service, allowing members on […]
You don’t often find laundry duty on the list of everyone’s favorite household chores. Sure, it isn’t usually back-breaking work, but if you’ve got a family, especially a family with young children, it can feel like the never-ending churn and ever-present hum of the washer and dryer never ends. Which isn’t far from wrong. Procter […]
Some pieces of tech aren’t really expected to have personality. They were created for function, compact black squares that do their duty, do it well, and do it in relative obscurity. Then there are creations like the Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock and Speaker. It’s the equivalent of the theater kid in high school — loud, […]