Don’t let Photoshop’s many powers go untapped with the help of this training

We all know about the power and abilities of Photoshop. From changing eye color to turning an image into a painting to all the ways Photoshop users can reshape narratives in the White House, the capabilities of a skilled editor to transform reality with the tools in Adobe’s legendary program are jaw-dropping.

Yet all those tools under the Photoshop hood can start getting pretty intimidating for many users. Without the right training, the pricey app often gets used for only the most mundane of editing tasks — stuff like cropping, light color adjustments, and sharpening.

For an app that costs over $120 a year, its resources regularly go sadly untapped. However, the training in The Beginner’s Guide to Photoshop Bundle can help unlock all of Photoshop’s hidden talents and even make this powerful app feel a lot easier to maneuver.

This package brings together three comprehensive courses all dedicated to demystifying Photoshop and walking users through basic and even complicated editing projects.

Your education gets underway with The Beginner's Guide to Photoshop, the novice’s introduction to doing all the basics of image editing, from changing and removing backgrounds to color adjustments, creating custom graphics, and more. This training takes a hands-on approach to learning, offering students real-world examples and lessons that can vastly improve all of your photos. Learners are guided in how to fix exposure, remove distracting details, clean up stray elements, and even reshape objects and people to create beautiful images.

If you’re like most photographers, most of your images feature people, so the Intro to Portrait Retouching in Photoshop courses is a complete checklist for making all your subjects look their absolute best. Coursework explains how to smooth out skin tones, remove blemishes, fix unruly hair, and more. This eight-hour course has been called the most in-depth introduction to retouching -- and once you’ve devoured all of its teachings, your subject’s best features and natural beauty can shine through.

Finally, meshing two images together is another of the most common projects editors attempt, but it’s often a lot tougher than it seems. However, the Intro to Photoshop Compositing for Beginners training shows students how to do just that, seamlessly blending two or more images into a single work of digital magic. Armed with the knowledge of light, perspective, camera settings, and more, you’ll learn all the tips and techniques for matching and merging images, often to surprisingly realistic effect.

This collection of Photoshop goodness is regularly priced at $600, but with this deal, the three-course package is on sale for just $17.99, a savings of over 90 percent off.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.