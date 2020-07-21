Watch the composer perform the theme to 'The Mandalorian'

Ludwig Göransson goes in front of the camera in this moody video of him performing his theme song for The Mandalorian in the studio and out in nature.

The Mandalorian is of course best known for The Child (aka "Baby Yoda"), featured in this delightful supercut:

Among his many other great scores, Göransson won the Oscar for his Black Panther score, which included the super-cool and ominous Killmonger theme:

Image: YouTube / Star Wars