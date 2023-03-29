This episode of Spacedock touches on something that's been bugging me about this season of The Mandalorian. The Naboo N-1 Starfighter seems like a very odd choice for Din Djarin and so radically different from his Razor Crest. No place to prepare food, eat, sleep, carry much of anything. One assumes this is his temporary ride?
Does the N-1 Starfighter strike you as a odd choice for the Mandalorian?
- grogu
- sci-fi
- spaceships
- star wars
- the mandalorian
